Nationally Ranked SGTC Lady Jets defeat Chattahoochee Valley Published 1:33 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

From Staff Reports

PHENIX CITY, AL – The seventh place National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) nationally ranked South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets (SGTC) traveled to Phenix City, AL recently and took a 71 – 63 victory over Chattahoochee Valley Community College.

This was the Lady Jets 10th consecutive win this season and it put them at 10 – 1 overall. They are also tied for first place in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) conference with a 3 – 0 record. East Georgia State College is also 3 – 0 and 7 – 1 overall.

Despite taking the eight-point victory, the Lady Jets trailed 19 – 17 at the end of the first 10-minute quarter, but they were able to bridge that gap and pulled ahead 33 – 31 at the end of the first half.

Chattahoochee Valley outscored SGTC 21 – 20 in the third quarter to pull within one point going into the final quarter. A fourth quarter rally by SGTC propelled the Lady Jets to the 71 – 63 victory.

Three members of the Lady Jets scored in double digits and sophomore center Fanta Gassama led the team in scoring with 24 points and had a double-double night with 15 rebounds. She also had three assists, a steal and a blocked shot.

Sophomore guard Luana Leite tossed in 19 points for the Lady Jets and also secured seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. She made five three point shots in eight attempts. The other Lady Jet to break into double figures was sophomore forward Alexia Dizeko with 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and a blocked shot.

Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Jets was Da’Nae Williams with five points. She was one of one from the three-point line. Laurie Calixte and Mame Thiaw both tossed in two points and Susana Yepes closed out the scoring with one point on the night.

The Lady Jets will have back-to-back games at home this weekend against GCAA opponents. They will host East Georgia State College at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, December 9th in the Hangar. SGTC and East Georgia are currently tied for first place in the conference. Then they will take on Albany Technical College at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 10th. Albany Tech is also undefeated in the conference with a 2 – 0 record. They are 6 – 4 overall.

The Lady Jets will travel to Macon on Wednesday, December 14th to face the Central Georgia Technical College Titans and then travel to Tallahassee, FL on December 20th to play Tallahassee Community College at 1 p.m. The Lady Jets will have a short holiday break and then host Snow College at 6 p.m. December 29th and then host Tallahassee Community College and Chattahoochee Valley Community College in the Lady Jets Holiday Classic on December 29th and January 1st.