Area Beat Report December 8, 2022

Published 3:08 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Butts, Marcus Dontavious (In Jail), Making terroristic threats and acts/Criminal Trespass
  • Hayes, Zavian Cornelius (In Jail), Public Drunkenness

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

12/8

  • 108 Wood Valley Rd. at 7:01 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 225 Hospital St. at 7:47 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • Hwy 118 at 10:11 a.m., Theft
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 1:12 p.m., Report of lost or stolen tag
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 702 at 1:51 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 800 block of Hwy 19 South at SB Lakes at 1:56 p.m., Roadway Blocked/carcass in middle of roadway
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Detention Center at 1:57 p.m., Pickup/transport prisoner
  • 1079 Hwy 49 N at 2:10 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 1130 Felder St. at 3:59 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 275 W. Rock Hill Dr. at 6:13 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 112 Lexington Circle at 6:33 p.m., Fire
  • 320 Middle River Rd. Lot B at 8 p.m., 91 Hang Up
  • Southerfield Rd. and South GA Tech Parkway at 8:42 p.m., Accident Report
  • 653 Blacksmith Rd. at 1:54 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 122 Lexington Circle Lot 31 at 2:06 a.m., Neighbor Dispute
  • 973 District Line Rd. at 5:51 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • US Hwy 19 about Mile Marker 18 at 1:30 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle

 

More News

Area Beat Report December 7

PSMC annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony to take place Thursday

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center to hold Community Blood Drive in Memory of Smith and Smarr on Friday, December 16

Area Beat Report December 6, 2022

Print Article