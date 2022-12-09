Area Beat Report December 8, 2022
Published 3:08 pm Friday, December 9, 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Butts, Marcus Dontavious (In Jail), Making terroristic threats and acts/Criminal Trespass
- Hayes, Zavian Cornelius (In Jail), Public Drunkenness
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
12/8
- 108 Wood Valley Rd. at 7:01 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 225 Hospital St. at 7:47 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- Hwy 118 at 10:11 a.m., Theft
- Sumter County Courthouse at 1:12 p.m., Report of lost or stolen tag
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 702 at 1:51 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 800 block of Hwy 19 South at SB Lakes at 1:56 p.m., Roadway Blocked/carcass in middle of roadway
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Detention Center at 1:57 p.m., Pickup/transport prisoner
- 1079 Hwy 49 N at 2:10 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 1130 Felder St. at 3:59 p.m., Damage to Property
- 275 W. Rock Hill Dr. at 6:13 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 112 Lexington Circle at 6:33 p.m., Fire
- 320 Middle River Rd. Lot B at 8 p.m., 91 Hang Up
- Southerfield Rd. and South GA Tech Parkway at 8:42 p.m., Accident Report
- 653 Blacksmith Rd. at 1:54 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 122 Lexington Circle Lot 31 at 2:06 a.m., Neighbor Dispute
- 973 District Line Rd. at 5:51 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- US Hwy 19 about Mile Marker 18 at 1:30 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle