Bobby Lee Kirk: December 8 2022

Mr. Bobby Lee Kirk age 79, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022 in the chapel of Aldridge Funeral Services. Rev. Sam Tate and Rev. Daryl Lewis will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Aldridge Funeral Services.

Bobby Lee Kirk was born December 19, 1942 in Americus. He was the son of the late J.C. Kirk and the late Ina Ruth Adams Kirk. Mr. Kirk worked in the Insurance business a number of years but retired from Kings Custom Builders after 22 years as a Sales Manager. He was a member of The Gideons International and the Gideons Americus Camp. Mr. Kirk was a member of Amazing Grace Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and Trustee.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy Kinsey Kirk of Americus. Two grandchildren Jeremy Kirk (Whitney) of Warner Robins and Nicole Kirk Lewis (Bubba) of Americus. Four step grandchildren, Robbie Horne, Randy Horne, Chase Horne and Reid Horne. Two great grandchildren, Kacen Lewis and McKenna Kirk and eleven step great grandchildren. Bobby was also survived by a daughter-in-law Rosalyn Kirk of Leesburg, a sister-in-law, Susan Kirk of Texas and three nephews, Lyles Kirk, Killian Kirk and Declan Kirk.

In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by a daughter, Denise Kirk, a son Greg Kirk and a brother Ricky Kirk.

Aldridge Funeral Services at 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.