Five Raiders score in double figures in rout of Lakeside Published 5:12 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

From Staff Reports

EUFALA, AL – The Southland Academy Raiders (SAR) got double figures scoring from five players in SAR’s 80-25 drubbing of the Lakeside Chiefs on Monday evening, December 12 at the Lakeside School in Eufala, AL.

With the win, SAR improves to 4-0 on the season.

SAR junior shooting guard Perry Usher led the Raiders in scoring with 19 points and junior point guard Banks Simmons poured in 14. Senior center Luke Exley scored 13 points and both senior guard Cedric Smith and senior forward Carlos Tyson each scored 12 points in the winning cause.

The Raiders will now turn their attention to the Westfield Hornets, whom they will host on Friday, December 16 at 7:45 p.m.