SGTC’s Fanta Gassama named GCAA Women’s Division I Player of Week Published 6:52 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College’s Fanta Gassama has been selected as the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association’s Division 1 Women’s Basketball player of the week. Gassama averaged 18.3 points and 13.3 rebounds in three wins for the Lady Jets last week.

Gassama, a 6’ 1” sophomore center from Mataro Spain, has helped lead the Lady Jets to a 4th place national ranking in the National Junior College Athletic Association and a first-place seed in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association. The Lady Jets are currently 13 – 1 overall and 6 – 0 in the conference. She is currently averaging 13 points and 12.9 rebounds per game this season.

Gassama is the fourth South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets to be selected as the Player of the Week. Luana Leite, a 5’ 7” sophomore guard from Sao Paola, Brazil; Alexia Dizeko, a 5’ 11” forward from Sion, Switzerland; and Veronika Palfi, a 5’ 6” freshman guard from Pecs, Hungary; were the other three Lady Jets selected for this honor. SGTC players have claimed the honors for four of the five weeks that the award has been given.

The Jets Aaron Pitts was selected as the Men’s Player of the Week in the November 7th standings. He scored 18 points, two rebounds, one assist and three steals in a win over Gulf Coast in the opening game of the season.