Lady Panthers continue to struggle, still searching for first win Published 3:15 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Lady Panthers (SCHS) are still searching for their first victory, as they have now dropped their first six straight contests to open the season. On Friday, December 16, SCHS fell to Tift County 71-23 in Tifton and they dropped a 51-30 decision at Westover in Albany the very next day.

In their game against TC on Friday, Lauren Harris led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 11 points and D’Eria Clark chipped in eight points in the losing cause.

The Lady Blue Devils (6-2) were led in scoring by Jimmya Cushion, who poured in 32 points.

On Saturday, December 17, the Lady Panthers made the trip down U.S. Hwy 19 to Albany to take on a familiar foe in the Westover Lady Patriots. While SCHS faired somewhat better, they still came up on the short end, losing to WHS 51-30.

Jyniah Edwards led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 13 points and Madison Shelton chipped in seven in the losing cause. Jada Landers led the Lady Patriots in scoring with 23 points and both LaDaja Caldwell and Te’Jah Lawson each chipped in seven points.

SCHS (0-6) will not play again until Saturday, January 7, 2023 when they host Lee County at 6 p.m.