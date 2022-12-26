Panthers fall to Tucker at Meadowcreek Classic Published 9:18 pm Monday, December 26, 2022

From Staff Reports

NORCROSS, GA – The Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) made the trip up to Norcross, GA just northeast of Atlanta on Thursday, December 22 to compete against the Tucker Tigers in the Meadowcreek Classic at Meadowcreek High School.

While SCHS fought extremely hard, they came up short as Tucker defeated the Panthers 75-65.

Cameron Evans led SCHS in scoring with 14 points and both L’ Travus Angry and Devon Dowdell each scored 12 points in the losing cause.

The loss puts SCHS at 3-5 on the season.

The Panthers were supposed to play St. Anne-Pacelli in their second game of the tournament on Friday, December 23, but that game was cancelled due to concerns over the extremely cold weather in the Atlanta area.