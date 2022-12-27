Area Beat Report December 22 to 27

Published 6:37 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bell, Gregory Mitchell (In Jail), 27, Theft By Receiving Stolen Property
  • Capps, Thomas Warren (In Jail), 40, Possession of Firearm by convicted felon/Possession of firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit a felony/Aggravated Assault/Felony Murder
  • Clay, Adrienne Shonita (In Jail), 33, Speeding
  • Cochran, Nicklaus Lee (Bonded Out), 25, Tampering with evidence
  • Colquitt, Hanae Lynn (In Jail), 20, In Jail), 26, DUI-Alcohol/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officers/Use of safety belts in passenger vehicles/Driver use due care/headlight requirements/Speeding
  • Dodson, Tre’von Alexander (In Jail), 22, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officers/Failure to Maintain Lane/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Operating without lights required by law/DUI-Alcohol/Reckless Driving/City Probation
  • Foster, Travis Deon (Bonded Out), 39, DUI-Alcohol and Drugs/Window tint violation
  • Franks, Gary Mack (In Jail), 38, Obstruction of law enforcement officer/Disorderly conduct
  • Lewis, Warren Charles (Bonded Out), 29, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to obey stop sign/Violation of conditions on limited driving permit/Possession of open alcohol container
  • Parker, Maria Denise (In Jail), 33, Housing for Macon County
  • Parrish, Brandon Lee (In Jail), 36, Simple Assault/Public Drunkenness
  • Reddick, Emontavious Rondell (In Jail), 21, Probation Violation
  • Seay, Debra Denise (In Jail), 56, Failure to Appear
  • Westbrook, George Grady (In Jail), 28, Parole Violation

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

12/22

  • 111 Raymond Dr. at 3:18 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 120 Cantey Dr. at 10:06 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 415 Confederate St. at 3:20 p.m., Information for officer
  • 551 GA Hwy 30 West at 7:23 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1533 S. Lee St. at Circle K at 12:49 a.m., Overdose
  • 213 McCoy St. at 10:56 a.m., Damage to Property
  • 707 BE Furlow St. at 12:59 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • 121 Andrews Dr. at 3:21 p.m., Ungovernable Child

12/23

  • 106 Sylvan Place at 2:06 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County HS at 4:38 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 177 GA Hwy 27 East at 7:25 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 111 Raymond Dr. at 8:05 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 329 Ed Carson Rd. at 8:13 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 358 Joe Buchannan Rd. at 11:31 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 154 Pa’s Rd. at 5:27 p.m., Threats
  • 124 North Hunter Dr. at 7:19 p.m., Threats
  • 128 Luke St. at 10:22 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 1705 E. Lamar St. at 12:12 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 127 Gary Brewer Rd. at 12:27 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 3390 GA Hwy 195 at 12:42 a.m., Accident Report
  • 3390 GA Hwy 195 N at 2:56 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

12/24

  • 111 Raymond Dr. at 5 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 500 State Highway 208 at 2:10 p.m., Burglary
  • 173 Mallard Lane at 3:07 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 200 block of South GA Tech Parkway at 7:19 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 118 McLittle Bridge Rd. at 7:55 p.m., Information for officer
  • 719 Shiloh Rd. at 11:29 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1102 Salters Mill Rd. at 12:38 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 116 GA Hwy 30 West at American Legion at 12:42 a.m., Robbery

12/25

  • 374 Parker Crossing Rd. at 5:25 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 217 Sylvan Rd. Apt. B at 11:47 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 160 Joe Buchannan Rd. at 12:18 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 206 E. Rockhill Dr. at 12:37 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 677 Holman Rd. at 1:55 p.m., Burglary 1st Degree
  • US Hwy 280 East at MP 27 at 2:32 p.m., Traffic Stop/verbal warning for speeding
  • 153 Rebel Rd. at 4:50 p.m., Suicide Threat
  • GA Hwy 49 N about Freeman Rd. at 7:36 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • US Hwy 280 E. at Lamar Rd. at 8:57 p.m., Speeding/Reckless Driving
  • North Bailey Ave. about Seaboard St. at 9:57 p.m., Accident Report
  • S. MLK Jr. Blvd. at W. Forsyth St. at 11:29 p.m., Warning for red light
  • Grayson Dr. about Mask Rd. at 11:41 p.m., Racing/Drag Racing

12/26

  • 153 Sunset Park Dr. at 4:52 a.m., Business/House Check
  • 1363 U.S. Hwy 19 South at 10:41 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 280 E. and GA Hwy 27 at 11:42 a.m., Break Light/Turn signal violation
  • 2100 Brady Rd. at 4:23 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 3390 Hwy 195 N at 4:46 p.m., Obstruction of law enforcement officer/Disorderly conduct
  • 506 Hwy 280 E. at Get and Go at 1:05 a.m., Armed Robbery
  • 100 Easy St. at 3:03 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • US Hwy 19 N at SGTC Parkway at 3:04 a.m., Hands Free Device Required 1st offense
  • US Hwy 19 N and GA Hwy 27 East at 3:04 a.m., Traffic Stop/Child or youth restraint not used properly
  • 247 Hwy 49 South at Unit B at 3:05 a.m., Information for Officer
  • US Hwy 19 and GA Hwy 30 West at 4:05 a.m., Traffic Stop/Inoperable tail light

 

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Sanders, Robert Lee, 43, Warrant Executed
  • Bobbit, Michael Anthony, 33, DUI-Refusal/Failure to Maintain Lane/Operating vehicle without a legal tag/Vehicle involved in collision with parked vehicle
  • Davis, J’Arnold, 28, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Little, Renard Ahmad, 35, Contempt of Court
  • Lundy, Sheldon Cresean, 34, Contempt of Court
  • Parrish, Brandon L., 36, Public Drunkenness/Simple Assault
  • Young, Monica Faye, 47, Theft By Shoplifting

 

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

12/22

  • 121 W. Lester St. at 5:50 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 601 Eastview Circle Apt. D at 11:26 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 401 Varsity Dr. at 5:17 p.m., Aggravated Assault

12/23

  • 913 Ivey St. at 12:02 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Mayo St. at Railroad St. at 4:19 a.m., Warrant Executed
  • 406B Academy St. at 12:06 a.m., Harassing Communications
  • Elm Ave. at 9:46 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • South Lee St. at 3:18 p.m., Contempt of Court
  • Horton Dr. at 4:40 p.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • Crawford St. at Circle K at 6:21 p.m., Miscellaneous Report

12/24

  • Barlow St. at 3:24 a.m., DUI-Refusal/Failure to Maintain Lane/Operating vehicle without a legal tag/Vehicle involved in collision with parked vehicle
  • E. Lamar St. at Sunbelt Ford at 2:50 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • US 19 South at Magnolia St. at 10:19 a.m., Contempt of Court/Driving while license suspended or revoked/No Insurance/Suspended Registration/Adult Seat Belt Violation
  • E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 10:32 a.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 2:20 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • E. Forsyth St. at Hibbits Sports at 3:38 p.m., Lost/Mislaid Property
  • Lonnie Lane at 4:31 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 5:02 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • Knollwood Dr. Apt. B3 at 6:39 p.m., Domestic Dispute

12/25

  • Ridge St. at 1:55 p.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Eastview Circle Apt. D at 4:47 p.m., Theft By Taking-Misdemeanor
  • Church St. Apt. 3 at 5:55 p.m., Simple Assault/Public Drunkenness
  • Masonic St. at 2:49 p.m., Theft By Taking – Motor Vehicle
  • C Lakeview Circle at 8:50 p.m., Welfare Check
  • Mary Blount Dr. at 9:44 p.m., Aggravated Assault

 

 

 

 

 

 

