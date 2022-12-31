Williams scores 22 to lead Lady Hurricanes to seventh straight victory Published 6:15 pm Saturday, December 31, 2022

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – GSW senior guard Jolicia Williams scored 22 points on 8-15 shooting to lead the Georgia Southwestern State University Lady Hurricanes to their seventh straight victory of the season in a 70-60 win over Brewton-Parker College Friday afternoon, December 30 at the Storm Dome.

The win puts the Lady Hurricanes at 10-1 overall on the season and they are 2-0 in the Peach Belt Conference.

In addition to Williams’ outstanding performance, junior forward Kayla Langley scored 14 points and senior guard Ava Jones scored 13 in the winning cause.

The Lady Hurricanes will step back into PBC play when they host North Georgia on Wednesday, January 4 at 5:30 p.m.