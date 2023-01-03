Area Beat Report December 30, 2022 through January 3, 2023
Published 1:04 pm Tuesday, January 3, 2023
Americus PD Media Arrest Summary
- Cotton, Marquavis Jamal, 30, Disorderly Conduct
- Cross, Kenneth Anthony, 41, Criminal Trespass
- Davis, Derrick Jermaine, 41, Warrant Executed
- Green, Armand Bernard, 26, Theft of Services – Misdemeanor
- Kieta, Karounga A, 18, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- Price, Calvin, 33, Warrant Executed
- Raines, Jeremy Lewis, Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass
- Dice, Kelsey Kentrell, 29, Battery – 1st offense
- Holt, Shavone Denise, 41, Warrant Executed
- Leemis, Scott Douglas, 66, DUI-Alcohol/No break lights or turn signals/open container of alcohol in motor vehicle
- Lyles, Kaylee Aliah, 24, Contempt of Court/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Adult Seat Belt Violation
Americus PD Media Incident Reports
12/30
- 114A Magnolia Court at Cherokee Commons at 2:18 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 8:52 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- GA State Route 27 at Hampton at 12:51 a.m., Traffic (non-alcohol related)
- 211 Poplar St. at 11:54 p.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree
- Southerfield Rd. at 10:17 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
12/31
- 73A Cherokee St. at Americus Housing Authority at 6:27 a.m., Rape
- 120 W. Lester St. at 12:06 a.m., Damage to Property
- 928 Davenport St. at 2:22 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
- 1201 North MLK Blvd. at Big A’s Package Store at 7:29 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
- 1201 North MLK Blvd. at Big A’s Package Store at 8:22 p.m., Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass
- 1533 South Lee St. at Circle K at 8:46 p.m., Driving away without paying for gasoline
- 720A Harris St. at 8:54 p.m., Stalking/Harassing Communications
- 103 Bozeman Circle at 9:09 p.m., Missing Person
- 211 Pinecrest Dr. at 2:54 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- 1422 S. Lee St. Apt. F at 3:53 p.m., Battery/Cruelty to Children/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Disorderly Conduct
- 234 Bell St. at 1:24 p.m., Overdose
1/1
- Cherokee Street at Hanson Dr. at 12:53 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
- 720 Harris St. at Heritage Village at 12:45 a.m., Warrant Executed/Criminal Trespass
- 112 Garden Lane at 1:02 a.m., Damage to Property
- North Jackson St. at Bay St. at 4:48 a.m., Traffic (Non-Alcohol
related)
- 40A Brinson St. at 8 a.m., Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Disorderly Conduct
- 720 North Lee St. at 9:19 a.m., Burglary – 1st Degree
- 209B Murphy Mill Rd. at 2:18 p.m., Criminal Damage to
Property – 1st degree
- 102 Lonnie Lane at Ruby Tuesday at 7:37 p.m., Theft of Services
- Unknown at 7:49 p.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
- E. Lester St. at Montgomery St. at 8:47 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the city
- Ashby St. at Linn St. at 11:14 p.m., Warrant Executed
- 704 Varsity Dr. at 4:01 p.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence
- 1402 S MLK Blvd. at Gas N Go at 8:36 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
1/2
- 206 Lorraine Ave. at 12:45 a.m., Suspicious Incident
- 140 Lonnie Lane at 1:10 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
- 602 Eastview Apt, C at 2:58 a.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
- Brinson St. at 11:37 a.m., Domestic Dispute
- Lonnie Lane Apt. 229 at 2:38 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- US 19 at Tractor Supply Store at 4:14 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 1st degree
- Hwy 19 South at 4:31 p.m., Warrant Executed
- North Lee St. at Hwy 27 West at 6:03 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Area of Angus Dr. at Rogers St. at 8:20 p.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
- E. Forsyth St. at Tripp St. at 10:03 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/No break lights or turn signals/open container of alcohol in motor vehicle
- West Church St. at 7:21 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Deriso, Farenza Eric (Bonded Out), 50, Theft By Deception – Felony
- Dixon, Derico Jamal (Bonded Out), 33, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Brake Light-Turn Signal Violation
- Espinoza, Jose Ariesto (Bonded Out), 21, Driver Use due care/DUI-Alcohol/Speeding
- James, Frederick Jerome (In Jail), 40, DUI-Drugs and Alcohol/Speeding
- Quiroz, Richard Manuel (Bonded Out), 21, DUI-Alcohol/Driver Use Due Care/Headlight Requirements
- Raines, Jeremy Lewis (Bonded Out), 41, Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass
- Smith, Nicholas Christian (Bonded Out), 33, Distribution of controlled substance/Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
- Walker, Antonio Demarcio (In Jail), 44, Violation of Sex Offender Registration
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
12/30
- GA Hwy 27 E. at Lane Store Rd. at 10:50 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 208 Prison Walk at 12:40 p.m., Information for Officer
- GA Hwy 27 E. at MM 20 at 2:32 p.m., Failing to Maintain Insurance/Knowingly Driving Motor Vehicle on suspended license
- 210 Fox Stephens Rd. at 3:31 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 294 Bob Hale Rd. at 4:18 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- E. Lamar St. and Prince St. at 4:33 p.m., Domestic Disturbance/license plate specifications
- 110 Hwy 280 at 5:04 p.m., Expired or no license plate or decal
- Hwy 27 and MM 28 at 5:16 p.m., Fire
- Hwy 27 E and 280 E. at 5:19 p.m., traffic stop
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 5 p.m., Speeding
- GA Hwy 49 N at MM 24 at 5 a.m., Warning for speeding
- 110 Hwy 280 at 8:19 a.m., Move Over Law
- 789 Mask Rd. at 12:02 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- Hwy 280 W. at Jack Slappy Rd. at 12:45 p.m., Traffic Stop/Wellfare check on driver
- US Hwy 19 and GA Hwy 30 West at 11:38 p.m., Driver issued warning for failure to maintain lane
- US Hwy 19 S. at Hwy 280 W. at 11:41 p.m., Driver issued warning for tag light violation
- US Hwy 19 S. at Magnolia St. at 11:44 p.m., Expired or no registration or title
- 255 Memorial Dr. at 5:37 a.m., Welfare Check
- Hwy 49 North and Old Andersonville Rd. at 6:34 a.m., Move Over Law
- Hwy 49 North and Old Andersonville Rd. at 10:23 a.m., Headlight Requirements/No License on person
12/31
- 234 Upper River Rd. at 6:34 a.m., Animal Complaint
- Hwy 19 N at Rucker St. at 6:37 a.m., Seat Belt Violation
- 343 Murphy Mill Rd. at 1:49 a.m., Welfare Check
- Mayo St. and E. Forsyth St. at 3:53 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Brake Light/Turn Signal Violation
- 3685 Hwy 280 E. at 4:03 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 862 Upper River Rd. at 9:14 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 107 Buford Rd. at 10:38 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 280 and GA Hwy 27 at 10:45 p.m., Traffic Stop/Improper Starting
- GA Hwy 19 S. at Three Bridges Rd. at 4:35 p.m., Warning for tail light requirement
1/1
- 185 Youngs Mill Rd. at 4:49 p.m., Information for officer
- Georgia Hwy 30 W. at Mile Marker 12 at 4:36 a.m., Traffic Stop
- 133 West Robin Hill Rd. at 5:03 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 971 Brady Rd. Lot 18 at 4:56 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 281 Croxton Cross Rd. at 5:53 a.m., Information for officer
- 3532 GA Hwy 280 E. at 5:06 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 456 Arch Helms Rd. Lot 1 at 5:18 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 447 Brady Rd. at 3:44 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 214 South MLK Blvd. at Hudson St. at 4:13 p.m., Civil Matter
1/2
- 116 GA Hwy 30 W. at American Legion at 4:25 a.m., Failure to obey stop sign/Failure to have license on person
- 122 Bobby Hines Dr. at 11:14 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 746 US Hwy 19 S. at 11:37 a.m., Medical Call
- Hwy 280 E. at MM 16 at Badcock Parking Lot at 12:24 p.m., Expired or no license plate or decal
- 456 Arch Helms Rd. at 8:33 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 487 Old Andersonville Rd. at 9:27 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 3736 Hwy 280 E. at 12:25 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
1/3
- 108 Johnson St. at 4:33 a.m., Domestic Disturbance