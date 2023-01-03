Area Beat Report December 30, 2022 through January 3, 2023

Americus PD Media Arrest Summary

  • Cotton, Marquavis Jamal, 30, Disorderly Conduct
  • Cross, Kenneth Anthony, 41, Criminal Trespass
  • Davis, Derrick Jermaine, 41, Warrant Executed
  • Green, Armand Bernard, 26, Theft of Services – Misdemeanor
  • Kieta, Karounga A, 18, Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Price, Calvin, 33, Warrant Executed
  • Raines, Jeremy Lewis, Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass
  • Dice, Kelsey Kentrell, 29, Battery – 1st offense
  • Holt, Shavone Denise, 41, Warrant Executed
  • Leemis, Scott Douglas, 66, DUI-Alcohol/No break lights or turn signals/open container of alcohol in motor vehicle
  • Lyles, Kaylee Aliah, 24, Contempt of Court/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Adult Seat Belt Violation

Americus PD Media Incident Reports

12/30

  • 114A Magnolia Court at Cherokee Commons at 2:18 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 8:52 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • GA State Route 27 at Hampton at 12:51 a.m., Traffic (non-alcohol related)
  • 211 Poplar St. at 11:54 p.m., Burglary – 2nd Degree
  • Southerfield Rd. at 10:17 a.m., Miscellaneous Report

12/31

  • 73A Cherokee St. at Americus Housing Authority at 6:27 a.m., Rape
  • 120 W. Lester St. at 12:06 a.m., Damage to Property
  • 928 Davenport St. at 2:22 p.m., Hit and Run/Duty of Driver to Stop
  • 1201 North MLK Blvd. at Big A’s Package Store at 7:29 p.m., Theft By Shoplifting
  • 1201 North MLK Blvd. at Big A’s Package Store at 8:22 p.m., Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass
  • 1533 South Lee St. at Circle K at 8:46 p.m., Driving away without paying for gasoline
  • 720A Harris St. at 8:54 p.m., Stalking/Harassing Communications
  • 103 Bozeman Circle at 9:09 p.m., Missing Person
  • 211 Pinecrest Dr. at 2:54 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • 1422 S. Lee St. Apt. F at 3:53 p.m., Battery/Cruelty to Children/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Disorderly Conduct
  • 234 Bell St. at 1:24 p.m., Overdose

1/1

  • Cherokee Street at Hanson Dr. at 12:53 a.m., Discharging Firearms in the City
  • 720 Harris St. at Heritage Village at 12:45 a.m., Warrant Executed/Criminal Trespass
  • 112 Garden Lane at 1:02 a.m., Damage to Property
  • North Jackson St. at Bay St. at 4:48 a.m., Traffic (Non-Alcohol

related)

  • 40A Brinson St. at 8 a.m., Obstructing Law Enforcement Officers/Disorderly Conduct
  • 720 North Lee St. at 9:19 a.m., Burglary – 1st Degree
  • 209B Murphy Mill Rd. at 2:18 p.m., Criminal Damage to

Property – 1st degree

  • 102 Lonnie Lane at Ruby Tuesday at 7:37 p.m., Theft of Services
  • Unknown at 7:49 p.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
  • E. Lester St. at Montgomery St. at 8:47 p.m., Discharging Firearms in the city
  • Ashby St. at Linn St. at 11:14 p.m., Warrant Executed
  • 704 Varsity Dr. at 4:01 p.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence
  • 1402 S MLK Blvd. at Gas N Go at 8:36 a.m., Miscellaneous Report

1/2

  • 206 Lorraine Ave. at 12:45 a.m., Suspicious Incident
  • 140 Lonnie Lane at 1:10 a.m., Miscellaneous Report
  • 602 Eastview Apt, C at 2:58 a.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
  • Brinson St. at 11:37 a.m., Domestic Dispute
  • Lonnie Lane Apt. 229 at 2:38 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • US 19 at Tractor Supply Store at 4:14 p.m., Criminal Damage to Property – 1st degree
  • Hwy 19 South at 4:31 p.m., Warrant Executed
  • North Lee St. at Hwy 27 West at 6:03 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Area of Angus Dr. at Rogers St. at 8:20 p.m., Discharging Firearms in city limits
  • E. Forsyth St. at Tripp St. at 10:03 p.m., DUI-Alcohol/No break lights or turn signals/open container of alcohol in motor vehicle
  • West Church St. at 7:21 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Deriso, Farenza Eric (Bonded Out), 50, Theft By Deception – Felony
  • Dixon, Derico Jamal (Bonded Out), 33, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Brake Light-Turn Signal Violation
  • Espinoza, Jose Ariesto (Bonded Out), 21, Driver Use due care/DUI-Alcohol/Speeding
  • James, Frederick Jerome (In Jail), 40, DUI-Drugs and Alcohol/Speeding
  • Quiroz, Richard Manuel (Bonded Out), 21, DUI-Alcohol/Driver Use Due Care/Headlight Requirements
  • Raines, Jeremy Lewis (Bonded Out), 41, Simple Battery/Criminal Trespass
  • Smith, Nicholas Christian (Bonded Out), 33, Distribution of controlled substance/Theft by Taking – Misdemeanor
  • Walker, Antonio Demarcio (In Jail), 44, Violation of Sex Offender Registration

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

12/30

  • GA Hwy 27 E. at Lane Store Rd. at 10:50 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 208 Prison Walk at 12:40 p.m., Information for Officer
  • GA Hwy 27 E. at MM 20 at 2:32 p.m., Failing to Maintain Insurance/Knowingly Driving Motor Vehicle on suspended license
  • 210 Fox Stephens Rd. at 3:31 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 294 Bob Hale Rd. at 4:18 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • E. Lamar St. and Prince St. at 4:33 p.m., Domestic Disturbance/license plate specifications
  • 110 Hwy 280 at 5:04 p.m., Expired or no license plate or decal
  • Hwy 27 and MM 28 at 5:16 p.m., Fire
  • Hwy 27 E and 280 E. at 5:19 p.m., traffic stop
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 23 at 5 p.m., Speeding
  • GA Hwy 49 N at MM 24 at 5 a.m., Warning for speeding
  • 110 Hwy 280 at 8:19 a.m., Move Over Law
  • 789 Mask Rd. at 12:02 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • Hwy 280 W. at Jack Slappy Rd. at 12:45 p.m., Traffic Stop/Wellfare check on driver
  • US Hwy 19 and GA Hwy 30 West at 11:38 p.m., Driver issued warning for failure to maintain lane
  • US Hwy 19 S. at Hwy 280 W. at 11:41 p.m., Driver issued warning for tag light violation
  • US Hwy 19 S. at Magnolia St. at 11:44 p.m., Expired or no registration or title
  • 255 Memorial Dr. at 5:37 a.m., Welfare Check
  • Hwy 49 North and Old Andersonville Rd. at 6:34 a.m., Move Over Law
  • Hwy 49 North and Old Andersonville Rd. at 10:23 a.m., Headlight Requirements/No License on person

12/31

  • 234 Upper River Rd. at 6:34 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • Hwy 19 N at Rucker St. at 6:37 a.m., Seat Belt Violation
  • 343 Murphy Mill Rd. at 1:49 a.m., Welfare Check
  • Mayo St. and E. Forsyth St. at 3:53 p.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/Brake Light/Turn Signal Violation
  • 3685 Hwy 280 E. at 4:03 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 862 Upper River Rd. at 9:14 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 107 Buford Rd. at 10:38 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • US Hwy 280 and GA Hwy 27 at 10:45 p.m., Traffic Stop/Improper Starting
  • GA Hwy 19 S. at Three Bridges Rd. at 4:35 p.m., Warning for tail light requirement

1/1

  • 185 Youngs Mill Rd. at 4:49 p.m., Information for officer
  • Georgia Hwy 30 W. at Mile Marker 12 at 4:36 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • 133 West Robin Hill Rd. at 5:03 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 971 Brady Rd. Lot 18 at 4:56 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 281 Croxton Cross Rd. at 5:53 a.m., Information for officer
  • 3532 GA Hwy 280 E. at 5:06 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 456 Arch Helms Rd. Lot 1 at 5:18 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 447 Brady Rd. at 3:44 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 214 South MLK Blvd. at Hudson St. at 4:13 p.m., Civil Matter

1/2

  • 116 GA Hwy 30 W. at American Legion at 4:25 a.m., Failure to obey stop sign/Failure to have license on person
  • 122 Bobby Hines Dr. at 11:14 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 746 US Hwy 19 S. at 11:37 a.m., Medical Call
  • Hwy 280 E. at MM 16 at Badcock Parking Lot at 12:24 p.m., Expired or no license plate or decal
  • 456 Arch Helms Rd. at 8:33 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 487 Old Andersonville Rd. at 9:27 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 3736 Hwy 280 E. at 12:25 a.m., Accident Involving Deer

1/3

  • 108 Johnson St. at 4:33 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

