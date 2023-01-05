Area Beat Report January 4, 2023

Published 12:53 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Lee, Raymond Louis, (Back from Prison), 40, Theft by Taking/Burglary
  • McDonald, Karl Jerome (Bonded Out), 21, Failure to have license on person/Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Mercer, Salonda Mae (Bonded out), 48, Failure to Appear
  • Peacock, Shayla Altonett (In Jail), 36, Theft by Deception/Perjury

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

1/4

  • Little Bear Branch Rd. about US Hwy 19 South at 7:29 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 7:35 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 127 William Bowen Point Rd. at Sumter County Ag Center at 9:23 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 878 GA Hwy 308 at 9:39 a.m., Roadway Blocked
  • GA Hwy 49N at SGTC Parkway at 1:22 p.m., Livestock in Road
  • 128 Foxworth Dr. at 9:22 p.m., Theft
  • 294 Bob Hale Rd. at 10:13 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 49N at Mile Marker 24 at 11:49 p.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to have license on person/Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 128 Foxworth Rd. at 9:22 p.m., Theft
  • 294 Bob Hale Rd. at 10:13 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 49N at Mile Marker 24 at 12:08 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to have license on person

 

 

 

More Local News

Area Beat Report January 3, 2023

Sumter Cycling to host First Saturday Ride of 2023

Area Beat Report December 30, 2022 through January 3, 2023

Area Beat Report December 29 2022

Print Article