Area Beat Report January 4, 2023
Published 12:53 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Lee, Raymond Louis, (Back from Prison), 40, Theft by Taking/Burglary
- McDonald, Karl Jerome (Bonded Out), 21, Failure to have license on person/Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Mercer, Salonda Mae (Bonded out), 48, Failure to Appear
- Peacock, Shayla Altonett (In Jail), 36, Theft by Deception/Perjury
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
1/4
- Little Bear Branch Rd. about US Hwy 19 South at 7:29 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 7:35 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 127 William Bowen Point Rd. at Sumter County Ag Center at 9:23 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 878 GA Hwy 308 at 9:39 a.m., Roadway Blocked
- GA Hwy 49N at SGTC Parkway at 1:22 p.m., Livestock in Road
- 128 Foxworth Dr. at 9:22 p.m., Theft
- 294 Bob Hale Rd. at 10:13 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- GA Hwy 49N at Mile Marker 24 at 11:49 p.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to have license on person/Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 128 Foxworth Rd. at 9:22 p.m., Theft
- 294 Bob Hale Rd. at 10:13 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- GA Hwy 49N at Mile Marker 24 at 12:08 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to have license on person