Rubye Lee Davis Gatewood, age 93 young, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2022 at her

residence in Covington, LA. She was born in Cochran, GA on May 3, 1929. Rubye is preceded in

death by her beloved husband, Dudley Gatewood; her parents, Joseph Felton “Catfish” Davis and

Mary Magdalena Kitchens Davis; stepson, Dudley Gatewood III; brother, Bob Davis; sisters, Louise

Kitchens and Rosanne Clements; stepdaughter, Beth Baker and stepson in law, Harry Baker. Ms

Rubye leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son and daughter in law, Steve and Leslie

Castleberry; granddaughters, Madison and Savannah Castleberry; stepdaughters and sons in law,

Gay and Albert Richter and Jan and Dennis Whittle; daughter in law, Mamie Gatewood along with 14

grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, numerous extended family and friends.

Ms Rubye’s family was truly blessed to have her as their matriarch. Her love for them was

unconditional and unwavering. She learned how to fish from her father. And she loved to fish! She

didn’t care what she was fishing for as long as they were biting. Ms Rubye could cook anything and

make it delicious. She passed down her secret recipe for her brownies to her granddaughters that

they will hold dear to them. While she was loving and kind, she had a stern way of letting you know

exactly where you stood with her; right, wrong or indifferent, there was never a doubt what she

thought. Ms Rubye was a God-fearing Christian that truly loved the Lord and her church family.

Although, she wasn’t able to attend in her later years, she made sure to continue to support her

church. While Ms Rubye’s family mourns her passing, they take comfort in knowing that earth has no

sorrow that heaven cannot heal.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Visitation at E. J. Fielding Funeral Home,

2260 W 21st Avenue, Covington Louisiana on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 1:00 PM until 3:00

Graveside service will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in

Americus, GA at 1 PM.

