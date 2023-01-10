Lady Hurricanes smother Georgia College to improve to 12-1 Published 1:12 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

From Staff Reports

MILLEDGEVILLE – The Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team is on a roll. The Lady Hurricanes extended their winning streak to nine games and improved their overall record to 12-1 when they went up to Milledgeville on Saturday, January 7 and routed the Lady Bobcats of Georgia College 72-48.

The Lady Hurricanes had three players score in double figures. Sophomore guard Jaleah Storr led GSW in scoring with 14 points. Senior guard Lex Chatman poured in 13 points and senior guard Jolicia Williams chipped in 10 in the winning cause.

After one quarter of play, the Lady Bobcats led 16-15, but from then on out, the Lady Hurricanes took control. They outscored GC 22-9 in the second quarter and controlled the game the rest of the way on their way to the 72-48 victory.

GC’s Alexa Geary led the Lady Bobcats in scoring with 15 points.

In addition to being 12-1 on the season, the Lady Hurricanes are in first place in the Peach Belt Conference at 4-0 and will try to improve their PBC record to 5-0 when they host Flagler College at the Storm Dome on Wednesday, January 11 at 5:30 p.m.