Lady Wildcats defeat Greenville for third straight win Published 10:14 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

From Staff Reports

GREENVILLE, GA – The Schley County Varsity Girls’ Basketball Team (SCHS) earned their third straight victory and improved to 8-1 on the season by defeating the Lady Patriots of Greenville 56-41 on Tuesday, January 10 at Greenville High School.

Jesstynie Scott led the Lady Wildcats with 21 points and Kalli Bishop poured in 10 for SCHS in the winning cause.

“I was proud of how we came out and controlled the game early, which allowed everyone to get good minutes, which will help us prepare for the rest of the season,” SCHS Head Coach Brent Moore said.

In addition to being 8-1 overall, the Lady Wildcats are in first place in the GHSA Class A D2 Region 6 standings at 6-1.

SCHS will try to continue its winning ways when the Lady Wildcats travel to Hawkinsville, GA on Friday, January 13 to take on the Lady Red Devils of Hawkinsville (6-2). Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m.