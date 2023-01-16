Lady Wildcats rout an overmatched Webster County squad Published 11:16 pm Monday, January 16, 2023

From Staff Reports

PRESTON, GA – The Schley County Lady Wildcats (SCHS) left no doubt from start to finish what the outcome of their contest against Webster County was going to be. They overwhelmed WC from start to finish on their way to a 46-11 rout.

Jesstynie Scott led the Lady Wildcats with 14 points, Kalli Bishop poured in 12 and Lily Walker chipped in nine points in the winning cause.

SCHS (10-1) will now turn its attention to the Lady Eagles of Sherwood Christian Academy, whom they will host on Tuesday, January 17 at 6 p.m.