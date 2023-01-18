GSW Baseball finds success off the field Published 5:05 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERIUCS. — Georgia Southwestern State University’s baseball ended the Fall 2022 academic year with a 3.05 GPA and a 3.07 cumulative GPA.

The Hurricanes currently have two players who made Peach Belt Conference Academic Distinction last season. Those two players are Junior Pitcher Colby Gordon (Gray, GA) and Redshirt Junior INF Matthew Mamatas (McDonough, GA).

The players look forward to keeping up their great academic achievements for the rest of the school year.

The Hurricanes will host an exhibition game on Friday, January 20 against Andrew College at 4 p.m. and will begin the 2023 season by heading to South Florida for three games. GSW will open the 2023 season at Palm Beach Atlantic University on Friday, February 3 at 6 p.m.. Then they will take on Lynn University in Boca Raton, FL on Saturday, February 4 at 2 p.m. and will finish their South Florida tour with a game at Nova Southeastern on Sunday, February 5 at 12 p.m.

The Hurricanes’ first home series of the 2023 season will be Friday through Sunday, February 10-12 against Maryville (MO). Friday’s game will be at 6 p.m., Saturday’s game will start at 2 p.m. and the first pitch for Sunday’s game will be at 1 p.m.