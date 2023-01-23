Jets drop 80 – 70 decision to Central Georgia Tech Published 5:01 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Jets (SGTC) just couldn’t get it all together Saturday and lost to Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) opponent Central Georgia Tech (CGT) by the score of 80 – 70 in the Hangar. The Jets dropped to 2 – 3 in the conference and 5 – 13 overall while CGT improves to 2 – 2 in the GCAA and 9 – 7 overall.

“We didn’t play well and we turned the ball over too many times,” said SGTC head coach Chris Ballauer after his team suffered their 13th loss this season. The Jets also sent the Titans to the free throw line 29 times and the Titans made 15 of those foul shots. In contrast, the Jets went five of eight from the foul line. CGT is now in fifth place in the conference and SGTC is in sixth.

Other than the turnovers (SGTC 17 and CGTC 10) and the free throws, the two teams were almost identical. CGT shot 29 – 62 from the field and 7 – 24 from the three-point line. The Jets hit 28 – 61 shots from the field and went 9 of 23 from the three-point area. The Jets outrebounded the Titans 36-32.

Despite the almost identical stats, the Titans capitalized on turnovers and foul shots to secure their 80 – 70 victory. CGT scored 40 points in the first half and 40 in the second half. The Jets posted 37 and 33 and that left them with a 10-point deficit at the final buzzer.

Sophomore Aaron Pitts was the top scorer for the Jets with 18 points. He was the only starter in double digits. Freshman Deonte Williams came off the bench to score 11 points. In contrast, CGTC had six players in double-figures, three starters and three off the bench.

Sophomore Kallin Fonseca and Nathan Wilson both had nine points for the Jets, Tim Loud and Ryan Djoussa both added eight and then Bryce Turner and Justin Evans had four and three points respectively.

The Jets will host East Georgia tonight, Monday, January 23rd at 7 p.m. in a make-up conference game. East Georgia, coached by former SGTC head coach Travis Garrett is 1 – 3 in the conference and 7 – 8 overall. The Jets are in sixth place in the conference and East Georgia is currently in seventh place.

SGTC will travel to Georgia Highlands College in Rome on Saturday, January 28th for a 3 p.m. tip off before returning home for a double-header with the Lady Jets on Wednesday, February 1st. The Lady Jets will open the night at 5:30 p.m. against Central Georgia Tech and the men will follow with a match-up against Andrew College at 7:30 p.m.