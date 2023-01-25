Sumter County Middle School Panthers advance to Deep South Conference Championship Published 8:01 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Middle School boys’ basketball team (SCMS) punched their ticket to the Deep South Conference (DSC) championship game when the Panthers (15-0) defeated Mary Acres Middle School 49-40 at the old Sumter County High School gymnasium Tuesday night, January 24.

Austin Davis led the Panthers in scoring with 26 points.

The Panthers will advance to the Deep South Conference championship game against Lee County East Middle School, which will be played at the old Sumter County High School Gymnasium on Harrold Avenue at approximately 6 p.m.

The boys’ game will be played right after the DSC girls’ championship game in which the SCMS Lady Panthers will be participating in. That game is scheduled for 5 p.m.