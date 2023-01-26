Big night for Williams as Lady Hurricanes defeat Columbus State Published 4:13 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The 12th-ranked Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team (GSW) got back in the win column with a 85-80 victory over Columbus State in the Storm Dome on Wednesday evening, January 25.

GW senior guard Jolicia Williams had a big game, recording a team-high and season-high 30 points, while shooting 58 percent from the field. Williams was one of three Lady Hurricanes to finish in double figures in scoring. The other two were Jacquelyn Levay (17 points) and Ava Jones (15 points).

Williams is the third Lady Hurricane to score 30 points or more in a game since 2012 and she has scored in double figures in the last two games.

GSW improved its record to 16-2 on the season and 8-1 in Peach Belt Conference play.

GSW connected on 15 of 27 from 3-point range (55.6 percent) in this game and the Lady Hurricanes have now shot over 50 percent from long range in three games this season.

GSW will stay home to take on Young Harris College (8-9, 4-5 PBC) for the first half of their two-game season series. The Lady Hurricanes have won four straight against Young Harris and hope to extend the win streak at The Storm Dome. The teams will tip off 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.