Late game turnovers and mistakes prove costly for Schley County Published 1:29 am Saturday, January 28, 2023

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) suffered their third straight loss Friday night, January 27, in a 67-58 defeat at the hands of Macon County (MC) at Schley County High School. With just a few minutes to go in the game, the score was tied at 58-58, but due to turnovers and mistakes made by SCHS over the final minutes, the Bulldogs were able to go on a 9-0 run to close out the contest and handed the Wildcats their third straight defeat and their 11th loss of the season.

“There were too many mistakes,” SCHS Head Coach Ernest Scott said. “You know, we’re already handicapped in regards to two of the starters not playing this year (JaLewis Solomon and Zayden Walker). The kids that we do have, they’re doing their very best to compete. It’s just little things, little mistakes that we’re making: turning the ball over in crucial moments. We turned it over, like, maybe two or three times in a row and then they (MC) score. It’s hard to climb back against a team like that, but we’re just going to keep grinding and hopefully, we will upset someone in the region tournament.”

Jordan Hudson led the Wildcats with 17 points and Tyrese Cook poured in 11. Clinton Jackson almost scored in double figures, as he had nine points for SCHS in the losing cause.

It was a competitive battle between both teams throughout, as there were several lead changes. With four minutes remaining in the game, the Bulldogs had a 56-53 lead until Hudson scored on the inside for the Wildcats. Not long thereafter, SCHS guard Javoris Scott drilled a three-pointer to tie the game at 58-58.

However, MC responded with a 4-0 run and took a 62-58 lead, prompting Coach Scott to call a timeout with 2:53 left in the game.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, the situation did not improve, as they were unable to convert on the offensive end and committed turnovers down the stretch. As a result, SCHS fell to MC 67-58.

The Wildcats are now 4-11 overall on the season and they are in third place at 4-5 in the Region 6A D2 standings. MC improves its overall record to 19-2 and the Bulldogs are in first place in the Region 6A D2 standings at 9-1.

Derrick Lester led the Bulldogs in scoring with 24 points and Frankie Raines Jr. poured in 22 for MC in the winning cause.

The Wildcats will try to end their three game losing streak when they travel to Manchester, GA on Tuesday, January 31 to take on the Manchester Blue Devils. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m.