Jordan has career game in Hurricanes’ loss to Young Harris Published 4:37 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) freshman forward Jaylen Jordon had his best game as a Hurricane in a losing effort as Young Harris College (YHC) defeated GSW 86-75 in the Storm Dome Saturday night.

Jordon had is best scoring output of his young career with 18 points and six rebounds. He was one of four players who scored in double digits, joining Phillip Burwell (17), Devon Higgs (11) and Jordan Johnson (11).

There were 21 lead changes in this game, but the Hurricanes had a 29-22 advantage with 3:35 left in the first half. It was their largest lead of the night.

GSW made more three-pointers than did the Mountain Lions. The Hurricanes made 8-14 three-pointers (57.1 percent) to 7-19 three-pointers for YHC (36.8 percent).

However, free throw shooting played a role in the outcome of the contest. The Mountain Lions made 31-42 foul shots (73.8 percent), while the Hurricanes made only 13-22 free throws (59.1 percent).

The loss drops GSW to 9-10 on the season and 2-8 in Peach Belt Conference (PBC) play.

The Hurricanes are currently on a two game losing streak and will try to snap that losing streak when they travel up to Morrow, GA on Wednesday, February 1 to take on the Lakers of Clayton State University in another PBC contest. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.