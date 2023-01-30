Phoebe Sumter Medical Center to hold meetings in early February

Published 5:12 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Phoebe Sumter Medical Center will be holding a Professional Affairs Committee meeting on Tuesday, February 6 at 12:30 p.m. and will be holding both its monthly Board meeting and Finance Committee meeting on Thursday, February 10. The Board meeting will begin at noon and the Finance Committee meeting will take place at 11:30 a.m. Submitted Photo

AMERICUS – Phoebe Sumter Medical Center will be holding a Professional Affairs Committee meeting on Tuesday, February 6 at 12:30 p.m. and will also be holding its monthly Board Meeting on Thursday, February 10 at noon.

In addition to those two meetings, the hospital’s finance committee will be holding a meeting on Thursday, February 10 at 11:30 a.m. in the Administration Board Room on the second floor of the hospital.

