Phoebe Sumter Medical Center to hold meetings in early February Published 5:12 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Phoebe Sumter Medical Center will be holding a Professional Affairs Committee meeting on Tuesday, February 6 at 12:30 p.m. and will also be holding its monthly Board Meeting on Thursday, February 10 at noon.

In addition to those two meetings, the hospital’s finance committee will be holding a meeting on Thursday, February 10 at 11:30 a.m. in the Administration Board Room on the second floor of the hospital.