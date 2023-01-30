Sumter Cycling to host First Saturday Ride in February on Saturday Published 10:26 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Sumter Cycling will be hosting its monthly First Saturday Ride this Saturday, February 4. The ride will begin in Plains, GA at the grass parking lot of the Plains Community Center, located at the corner of S. Hudson St. and Clark St. in Plains at 10 a.m.

Riders can chose between a 14-mile or a 30-mile group bicycle ride. After the rides are over, riders are invited to share a delicious lunch at the Plains Buffalo Café, compliments of Sumter Cycling.

On Saturday, March 4, Sumter Cycling will be having its annual meeting where cyclists can connect with other cyclists and enjoy a delicious meal prepared by Canterbury Kitchen and learn about local cycling initiatives. Prior to the meeting, riders can take part in the First Saturday Ride in the month of March.