Sumter Cycling to host First Saturday Ride in February on Saturday

Published 10:26 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

After Sumter Cycling’s First Saturday Ride in Plains on Saturday, February 4, riders can enjoy a delicious meal at the Plains Buffalo Café, compliments of Sumter Cycling. Photo by Sumter Cycling

From Staff Reports

 

AMERICUS – Sumter Cycling will be hosting its monthly First Saturday Ride this Saturday, February 4. The ride will begin in Plains, GA at the grass parking lot of the Plains Community Center, located at the corner of S. Hudson St. and Clark St. in Plains at 10 a.m.

Riders can chose between a 14-mile or a 30-mile group bicycle ride. After the rides are over, riders are invited to share a delicious lunch at the Plains Buffalo Café, compliments of Sumter Cycling.

Sumter Cycling will hold its annual meeting on Saturday March 4 after its first Saturday Ride for the month of March.
Photo by Sumter Cycling

On Saturday, March 4, Sumter Cycling will be having its annual meeting where cyclists can connect with other cyclists and enjoy a delicious meal prepared by Canterbury Kitchen and learn about local cycling initiatives. Prior to the meeting, riders can take part in the First Saturday Ride in the month of March.

 

More Sports

Schley County star WR JaLewis Solomon names five SEC schools in his top group

Lady Hurricanes cruise to 11-0 at home with win over Young Harris

Jolicia Williams Named PBC Player of the Week

Jordan has career game in Hurricanes’ loss to Young Harris

Print Article