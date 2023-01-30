Walker scores 29 and Lady Wildcats earn weekend sweep

Published 4:14 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Schley County junior guard Emma Walker scored 29 points in the Lady Wildcats’ victory over Macon County. Walker’s performance came on the heels of her 28-point performance against Central Talbotton three days before. Photo by Ken Gustafson

From Staff Reports

 

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Lady Wildcats (SCHS) are having one of their best seasons in school history. The 16-2 Lady Cats were able to earn a 56-46 victory over their region opponents Macon County at home on Friday, January 27 and followed that up with a 48-44 win at home over Worth County on Saturday, January 28.

In the win over Macon County, SCHS junior guard Emma Walker poured in 29 points and hit six three-pointers on the night to lead the Lady Wildcats. This came on the heels of Walker’s 28-point performance in the Lady Wildcats’ 54-46 victory at Central Talbotton on Tuesday, January 24.

In Saturday’s game against the Lady Rams of Worth County, the Lady Wildcats were able to edge out WC 48-44 in a low-scoring defensive struggle. Walker once again led SCHS in scoring with 14 points and Kalli Bishop had 11.

Up next for the Lady Wildcats is a road contest in Manchester, GA in Tuesday, January 31 against the Lady Blue Devils of Manchester High School (13-7). Tip off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

 

More Sports

Sumter Cycling to host First Saturday Ride in February on Saturday

Schley County star WR JaLewis Solomon names five SEC schools in his top group

Lady Hurricanes cruise to 11-0 at home with win over Young Harris

Jolicia Williams Named PBC Player of the Week

Print Article