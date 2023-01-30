Walker scores 29 and Lady Wildcats earn weekend sweep Published 4:14 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – The Schley County Lady Wildcats (SCHS) are having one of their best seasons in school history. The 16-2 Lady Cats were able to earn a 56-46 victory over their region opponents Macon County at home on Friday, January 27 and followed that up with a 48-44 win at home over Worth County on Saturday, January 28.

In the win over Macon County, SCHS junior guard Emma Walker poured in 29 points and hit six three-pointers on the night to lead the Lady Wildcats. This came on the heels of Walker’s 28-point performance in the Lady Wildcats’ 54-46 victory at Central Talbotton on Tuesday, January 24.

In Saturday’s game against the Lady Rams of Worth County, the Lady Wildcats were able to edge out WC 48-44 in a low-scoring defensive struggle. Walker once again led SCHS in scoring with 14 points and Kalli Bishop had 11.

Up next for the Lady Wildcats is a road contest in Manchester, GA in Tuesday, January 31 against the Lady Blue Devils of Manchester High School (13-7). Tip off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.