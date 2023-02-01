Jets lose close one at Georgia Highlands Published 12:57 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

From Staff Reports

ROME, GA – The South Georgia Technical College Jets came within six points of a win over the top ranked Georgia Highlands Stallions in Rome, but fell 67 – 62 in the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) match-up. Georgia Highlands moved to 5 – 0 in the conference and 11 – 8 while the Jets slipped to 2 – 5 in the GCAA and 5 – 15 overall.

Georgia Highlands pulled ahead 34 – 27 at the end of the first half and even though South Georgia Tech narrowed that deficit by outscoring the Stallions 35 – 33 in the second half, they lost the battle, 67 – 62. This was the Jets third consecutive conference loss.

The Jets will try to rebound tonight when they host Andrew College at 7 p.m. in the Hangar. The Lady Jets were scheduled to open up the double-header, but their game against Central Georgia Tech had to be rescheduled until Monday, February 13th at 5:30 p.m.

The Jets had five players in double-digits against Georgia Highlands. Bryce Turner came off the bench to toss in 13 points. He also wound up with six rebounds and two blocks on the night. Tim Loud, Aaron Pitts and Nathan Wilson all tossed in 12 points each. Wilson had a double-double night with his 12 points and 11 rebounds. He also had four blocked shots.

Loud had four rebounds and two assists and Aaron came up with four rebounds, four assists, and one steal to add to his 12 points. Kallin Fonseca was the other Jet in double figures with 11 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal. Justin Evans closed out the scoring with two points.

The Jets will host Andrew tonight at 7 p.m. and then travel to Swainsboro to take on East Georgia Saturday, February 4th at 3 p.m. The Jets will host South Georgia State on Wednesday, February 8th at 7 p.m. and then return to the road to face Southern Crescent, Saturday, Feb. 11th at 3 p.m.