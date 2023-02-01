Lady Jets defeat East Georgia and remain #1 Published 1:07 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

From Staff Reports

SWAINSBORO, GA – The South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets captured their 23rd consecutive win in a 74 – 60 Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) conference decision over East Georgia State College in Swainsboro. The top-ranked Lady Jets are now 23 – 1 overall and 10 – 0 in the conference.

The victory allowed the Lady Jets to remain in first place in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) as well as the GCAA. The Lady Jets were scheduled to host Central Georgia Tech today at 5:30 in a double-header with the Jets but it has been rescheduled until February 13th at 5:30 p.m. The Jets will still play Andrew College tonight at 7 p.m.

Sophomore forward Alexia Dizeko led the Lady Jets to the win over East Georgia (13 – 4; 6 – 3) by tossing in 27 points. Fanta Gassama was the only other Lady Jet in double-digits. Gassama had 10 points and 18 rebounds for a double-double night.

Luana Leite scored nine points for the Lady Jets while Camryn James added eight points. Laurie Calixte contributed seven points, Veronika Palifi had six, Loes Rozing scored four and Da’Nae Williams closed out the scoring with three points.

The Lady Jets led 18 – 16 at the end of the first quarter and stretched that lead to 38 – 29 at the half. East Georgia matched the Lady Jets point for point in the third quarter (20 – 20) and stayed within five points in the fourth quarter to give the Lady Jets the 74 – 60 victory.

The Lady Jets will play at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Hangar. The will host Andrew College while the men travel to Swainsboro to play East Georgia State College at 3 p.m. in a conference match-up. The Lady Jets travel to Georgia Highlands on Wednesday, February 8th before hosting Central Georgia Tech in the rescheduled game on Monday, February 13th at 5:30 p.m. and Middle Georgia Prep on Thursday, February 16th.