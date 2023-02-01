Schley County football standout Clinton Jackson signs with Hutchinson Community College Published 4:33 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

ELLAVILLE – Wednesday, February 1 was National Signing Day for all high school football players planning to take their game to the college level. It’s a day that thousands of high school football players across the country dream about and work towards. It’s a day in which their dreams come true and their hard work over the last four years pays off. For senior WR/CB Clinton Jackson, his dream of playing college football became a reality when he signed a letter of intent in front of family members, teachers, teammates and friends to continue his education and play football at Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, KS.

“I’m very excited about this opportunity that we have here today,” SCHS Head Coach Darren Alford told the crowd gathered to witness Jackson’s signing. “Clinton Jackson has been with me. He’s been here four years. He started some his freshman year. He played a good bit his freshman year.” Alford went on to say that Jackson is a part of the winningest senior class in Schley County football history and that Jackson has played a huge part in making that a reality. “He’s been through some hard times. When we went through the COVID year, that was a tough year. Then after that, he’s been through some really, really, really good years and I’m excited about him. I’m excited about their family being here,” Alford continued.

Alford added that in his opinion, Jackson has been one of the most talented players that he has ever coached in his life. “He has great physical potential. From here, he’s going to Hutchinson Community College in Kansas and from there, I’m pretty sure he is going to come on back our way, I’m pretty certain, and will try to play some Division 1 football, hopefully with a major college here in the Southeast. I know that’s his dream and his goal and we’re standing behind him,” Alford told the crowd.

Located in Hutchinson, KS, Hutchinson Community College (HCC) has one of the best junior college football programs in the country. The Blue Dragons won the 2021 NJCAA national championship and made it to the title game in 2022 before losing it. This junior college football program is known for preparing its players for and moving them on to major NCAA Division 1 college football programs.

Before Jackson put pen to paper, Alford told the crowd that SCHS coaches were told by HCC Head Coach Drew Dallas and one of his assistants, who had visited Schley County to inquire about Jackson, that he is one of their favorite players that they have on their board out there. “They think that he can come in an have an immediate impact with what they’re doing out there,” Alford said.

During his senior year at SCHS as a wide receiver, Jackson caught 24 passes for 489 yards and had nine touchdown receptions. As a cornerback on the defensive side of the ball, Jackson recorded a total of 69 tackles, with 45 of them being solo tackles. He also tallied six interceptions, recovered a fumble and caused two fumbles.

Jackson was recruited by Division 1 schools such as West Virginia, Virginia and Ole Miss just to name a few, but decided on going to HCC for his first two years. “I just felt like they are better for my experience and me moving forward,” Jackson said.

Right now, Jackson is not sure where he will continue his college football career after his two years at HCC are up, but he plans on majoring in Sports Medicine and would like to pursue a career in that field upon graduation, as well as play professional football.