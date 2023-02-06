Beck wins state for Southland at GIAA State Wrestling Tournament

Published 7:12 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Southland Academy sophomore wrestler Ethan Beck one the state wrestling title in the 144 lb. weight class when he defeated Tristan Handley of Crisp Academy in the state finals. Photo by Ken Gustafson

AMERICUS – Southland Academy sophomore Ethan Beck fought his way through the GIAA State Wrestling Tournament and emerged as the state champion in the 144 lb. weight class by beating Tristan Handley of Crisp Academy in the state finals of the GIAA State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, February 4 at the GSW Storm Dome.

Southland Academy’s Ethan Beck shows his emotion after defeating Tristan Handley of Crisp Academy to win the state wrestling championship in the 144 lb. weight class.
Photo by Ken Gustafson

“It feels great,” Beck said when asked about winning the state title. “In the last match, I just had to focus up and listen to my coaches. My coaches made it possible for me to come here today.” Beck went on to say that he had a tough battle in the semifinals against Anthony Vasquez of St. Anne Pacelli Catholic School. Vasquez ended up taking third place in the 144 lb. weight class by beating Jackson Spence of Westfield. “I was able to beat him (Vasquez) from just calming down and doing what I needed to do,” Beck said.

Southland Academy freshman Allen Styck is seen here wrestling Dawson Webb of Strong Rock Christian in the earlier rounds of the tournament. Styck ended up finishing in fifth place in the 150 lb. weight class.
Photo by Ken Gustafson

As a team, the Southland Raiders did not finish as well as they had in the past. In previous years, SAR had finished as the state runners-up, but this year, the Raiders finished in ninth place with a total of 45 points. Westfield won the team state title with 158 points, followed by state runner-up St. Anne Pacelli Catholic School (147 points) and third place finishers Strong Rock Christian (130 points).

Even though the Southland Wrestling Team did not finish as high as it had in the past, several individual Raiders finished in the top six in their various weight classes. In the 150 lb. weight class, freshman Allen Styck turned in a fifth place finish, as he defeated Dakota Davis of Gatewood by the score of 10-8.

Southland Academy freshman wrestler Brock Shrable (black) finished in fourth place in the 190 lb. weight class.
Photo by Ken Gustafson

In the 175 lb. weight class, senior James Wall earned himself a spot on the podium by finishing in sixth place and freshman Brock Shrable finished in fourth place in the 190 lb. weight class.

 

More Sports

GSW Baseball Team earns split in season-opening South Florida tour

GSW Softball Team earns a split at Flagler Invitational

Lady Hurricanes lose in the final seconds at North Georgia

Hurricanes lose in overtime at North Georgia

Print Article