GSW Softball Team earns a split at Flagler Invitational Published 5:32 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

From Staff Reports

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL – The Georgia Southwestern State University Softball Team opened its 2023 season in St. Augustine, FL, as they competed in the Flagler Invitational against Limestone University (SC) and Embry-Riddle University FL).

In the Lady Hurricanes’ first game of the season against Limestone, they defeated the Lady Saints 3-1, but lost to Embry-Riddle University 8-2 in their second game.

In the win over Limestone, Zoe Willis turned in a stellar performance in pitching and hitting for GSW. The junior from Pine Mountain, GA pitched a complete game, allowing one run and striking out six batters in seven innings. Willis also recorded two hits in three at bats and drove in an RBI on a Sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to close out the game for the Lady Hurricanes.

Unfortunately for GSW, they were not as successful against Embry-Riddle, as they fell by the score of 8-2. In spite of the loss, GSW senior infielder Katelyn Wood performed well against the Lady Eagles, as she went 3-3 behind the plate.

The GSW Softball Team will remain on the road, as they will be heading to Columbus, GA to compete in the Cougar Classic hosted by Columbus State University. The Lady Hurricanes’ first game of the tournament will be against Valdosta State on Friday, February 10 at 1:45 p.m.