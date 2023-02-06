Lady Panthers lose close, hard-fought battle to Berrien Published 12:02 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Lady Panthers engaged the Lady Rebeletts of Berrien (BHS) in a hard-fought battle throughout the contest, but unfortunately, they came up short by the score of 51-47 at the Panther Den on Saturday, February 4.

The loss drops the Lady Panthers to 3-18 on the season and they are in fifth place at 3-6 in the GHSA Region 1-AA standings. BHS improves to 17-6 overall and is in second place in the Region 1-AA standings at 8-2.

D’Eria Clark led SCHS in scoring with 21 points, Haley Moore scored nine points and Janiyah Edwards chipped in seven in the losing cause.

While the Lady Panthers were able to stay within striking distance of BHS throughout the game, they missed on several opportunities at the foul line. For the game, SCHS made only 18 of 44 free throw attempts (41 percent).

Taylor Cooper led the victorious Rebeletts with 13 points and Alyna Spruill chipped in eight points in the winning cause.

The Lady Panthers will try to earn their fourth victory of the season when they travel to Eastman, GA on Tuesday, February 7 to take on another tough region opponent; the Lady Indians of Dodge County, who are 20-1 overall and are in first place in the region at 10-0. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m.