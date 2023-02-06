Panthers rout Berrien to go to 9-0 in region standings Published 1:45 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – On Saturday evening, February 4 at the Panther Den, the Sumter County Varsity Boys’ Basketball Team (SCHS) left no doubt from start to finish that they were far superior than their region opponents, the Berrien Rebels (BHS). From the opening tip to the final buzzer, the Panthers dominated their way to a 92-22 thrashing of BHS, thus improving their overall record to 15-6 and their Region 1-AA record to 9-0.

Almost every member of the SCHS squad scored in this game and four Panthers scored in double figures. Cameron Evans led SCHS in scoring with 16 points, Brandon Pope had 14, Braylon Terry had 11 points and Corey Wright had 10 in the winning cause.

SCHS, who is currently in first place in the Region 1-AA standings at 9-0, will try to stay atop the region when they travel to Eastman, GA on Tuesday, February 7 to take on the Dodge County Indians (16-3, 9-1). DC is currently in second place in the Region 1-AA standings right behind the Panthers. Tip off for Tuesday night’s game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.