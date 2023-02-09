Second half barrage of goals leads Panthers to 8-2 win over Monroe Published 11:44 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

AMERICUS – After their 6-3 win over Dougherty in Albany Tuesday night, the Sumter County Varsity Boys’ Soccer Team (SCHS) picked up where it left off Thursday night by exploding for six second half goals in an 8-2 drubbing of Monroe at Alton Shell Stadium.

This win was especially pleasing to SCHS Head Coach Michael Pepito due to the fact that five starters were injured in the Dougherty game and were not able to play. However, the younger players stepped up and helped lead the Panthers to a dominating victory.

“We were trying new players at new positions to see what they can give, see what kind of output we’re going to get,” Pepito said. “Some of it worked. Some of it didn’t work. We were just trying to find a jell. We have major games next week. I’m going to be out some players. I’m hoping some of these young kids can step up. Kavon (Hart) did a good job. He’s got a lot of speed, which helps, but he’s also our best defender. Some players work better with others and it showed.”

The Panthers opened the scoring eight minutes into the match when Creighton Myers drove through the MHS defense and scored. A few minutes later, Luis Diaz put the ball in the back of the net to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead. Neither team could score for the remainder of the first half and both teams went into halftime with SCHS leading 2-0.

However, the Panthers went on the prowl in the second half. Ary Flores began the six goal flurry with is first goal of the game. Monroe responded with a goal by Christian Lopez in the 62nd minute to make the score 3-1 in favor of the Panthers, but four minutes later, Jorge Gonzalez was driving towards goal when he was fouled inside the 18-yard box, resulting in a penalty kick for SCHS. Gonzalez converted the PK and the Panthers had a 4-1 lead.

Three minutes later, Gonzalez scored his second goal of the match off an assist from Ary Flores. Then not even a minute later, the Panthers got their sixth goal of the match when Flores sent a pass to Kavon Hart, who scored to give SCHS a 7-1 lead.

Forty-two seconds later, Flores was fouled inside the 18-yard box and the Panthers were awarded another penalty kick. Flores bagged the PK and SCHS had a 7-1 lead.

Almost a minute later, Kavon Hart scored an unassisted goal to complete the second half six-goal barrage by SCHS. Christian Lopez would later score his second goal of the match for the Tornadoes, but the outcome had long been decided, as the Panthers went on to win by the score of 8-2.

SCHS (3-0) will try to stay undefeated when they step into GHSA Region 1-AA competition against Fitzgerald at home on Tuesday, February 14 at 7 p.m.