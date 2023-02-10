SGTC Lady Jets defeat Andrew College 82-68 Published 11:53 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College top-ranked Lady Jets came away with an 82 – 68 victory against Andrew College in a rescheduled Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) game Thursday night in the Hangar. The win moved the Lady Jets to 12 – 0 and 25 – 1.

South Georgia Technical College Athletic Director and Lady Jets head coach James Frey utilized the rescheduled game to build playing time for some of the freshmen and reserves. Freshman Center Maeve Fotsa Fofou led the Lady Jets in scoring with a total of 18 points and 17 rebounds.

She was six of six from the free throw line and six of fourteen from the field. She also recorded two assists and a steal. Sophomore guard Laurie Calixte started for the Lady Jets and came away with 16 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals. Another starter, sophomore center Mame Thiaw had 15 points and nine rebounds in less than 20-minutes of play.

Sophomore forward Susana Yepes was the only other player in double-figures and she ended up with 11 points and 15 rebounds to be the second Lady Jet to have a double-double night against Andrew College. Closing out the scoring for the Lady Jets was freshman guard Vera Gunnaydin with nine points, freshman guard Veronika Palfi with seven and sophomore guard Da’Nae Williams with six points. Luana Leite, Loes Rozing, Alexia Dizeko, Fanta Gassama and Camryn James did not play in the game against Andrew College.

Ja’Maya Johnson was the top scorer for Andrew College with 42 of their 68 points. She was 14 of 25 from the field, seven of 13 from the three-point line and seven of 12 from the foul line. She also had seven rebounds.

The SGTC Lady Jets should remain as the top ranked team in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) following back-to-back wins over Georgia Highlands and Andrew College this week. They have three home games scheduled next week. They are set to host Central Georgia Tech on Monday, February 13th at 5:30 p.m. in the Hangar, Middle Georgia Prep at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 16th and Albany Tech in a double-header with the Jets on Saturday, February 18th at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The Lady Jets last regular season home game will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 25th on Sophomore/Alumni Day. The Jets will play at 3 p.m. The Americus-Sumter Chamber of Commerce will kick off the action with a free hotdog and hamburger tailgate lunch at 12:15. SGTC will also be giving away free t-shirts while supplies last.