Area Beat Report February 13, 2023
Published 3:03 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Gonzales, Roberto (In Jail), 40, Aggravated Assault/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Holt, Brianna Mercedes (Fine Paid), 27, City Probation
- Register, Kacey Lynne (Bonded Out), 22, Simple Battery
Sumter Count Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/13
- GA Hwy 30 at American Legion at 12:39 a.m., Failure to obey stop sign/expired or no registration or title
- 501 Arch Helms Rd. at 4:47 a.m., Civil Disturbance
- 145 Dogwood Dr. at 4:50 a.m., Civil Disturbance
- 900 Southwestern Circle at 4:56 a.m., Civil Disturbance
- GA Hwy 280 East at Mile Marker 31 at 1:53 p.m., Assist Motorist
- GA Hwy 280 East before Huntington at 2 p.m., traffic stop/move over law
- 575 Henry Hart Rd. at 2:02 p.m., Unruly Juvenile
- 738 Hwy 118 at 4:02 p.m., Theft
- 127 Gary Brewer Rd. at 1:21 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- 187 Youngs Mill Rd. at 1:39 a.m., Neighbor Dispute
- Lamar St. and Tripp St. at 1:54 a.m., traffic stop/seat belt violation/failure to maintain insurance
- E. Lamar St. at Hwy 27 at 2:16 a.m., traffic stop/use of lights /sirens prohibited
- GA Hwy 27 East at Middle River Rd. at 5:16 a.m., traffic accident
2/14
- 221 Hwy 19 South at 7:24 a.m., Harassing Phone Calls