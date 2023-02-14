Area Beat Report February 13, 2023

Published 3:03 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Gonzales, Roberto (In Jail), 40, Aggravated Assault/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Holt, Brianna Mercedes (Fine Paid), 27, City Probation
  • Register, Kacey Lynne (Bonded Out), 22, Simple Battery

Sumter Count Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

2/13

  • GA Hwy 30 at American Legion at 12:39 a.m., Failure to obey stop sign/expired or no registration or title
  • 501 Arch Helms Rd. at 4:47 a.m., Civil Disturbance
  • 145 Dogwood Dr. at 4:50 a.m., Civil Disturbance
  • 900 Southwestern Circle at 4:56 a.m., Civil Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 280 East at Mile Marker 31 at 1:53 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • GA Hwy 280 East before Huntington at 2 p.m., traffic stop/move over law
  • 575 Henry Hart Rd. at 2:02 p.m., Unruly Juvenile
  • 738 Hwy 118 at 4:02 p.m., Theft
  • 127 Gary Brewer Rd. at 1:21 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 187 Youngs Mill Rd. at 1:39 a.m., Neighbor Dispute
  • Lamar St. and Tripp St. at 1:54 a.m., traffic stop/seat belt violation/failure to maintain insurance
  • E. Lamar St. at Hwy 27 at 2:16 a.m., traffic stop/use of lights /sirens prohibited
  • GA Hwy 27 East at Middle River Rd. at 5:16 a.m., traffic accident

2/14

  • 221 Hwy 19 South at 7:24 a.m., Harassing Phone Calls

 

More Sports

SGTC Jets drop 7th straight GCAA loss

Lady Jets record 26th consecutive win

Dean’s list includes 21 points in win over Georgia College

Sumter County High School to host a Meet & Greet with the Panthers’ new head football coach Will Rogers

Print Article