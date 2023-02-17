Panthers advance to region championship with 33-point rout of Cook Published 3:03 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

From Staff Reports

EASTMAN, GA – The Sumter County varsity boys basketball team (SCHS) punched its ticket to tonight’s GHSA Region 1-AA championship game at Dodge County High School with a 68-35 victory over the Cook Hornets in the region semifinals Thursday night, February 16 at Dodge County High School in Eastman, GA.

The game started with a technical foul against the Panthers, but that did not deter them, as they quickly jumped out to a 14-2 lead and dominated their way to a 41-18 lead at halftime.

The SCHS domination continued in the second half and the Panthers were able to cruise to a 68-35 victory.

The Panthers, who are the #2 seed in the region, have already secured a berth in the GHSA Class AA State Tournament and will host their first round state tournament game at home, but first, they will take on #1 seeded Dodge County for the region championship tonight at 8:30 p.m.