Panthers advance to region championship with 33-point rout of Cook

Published 3:03 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County senior guard Latravus Angry goes up for a dunk against Cook. Photo by Coleman Price

EASTMAN, GA – The Sumter County varsity boys basketball team (SCHS) punched its ticket to tonight’s GHSA Region 1-AA championship game at Dodge County High School with a 68-35 victory over the Cook Hornets in the region semifinals Thursday night, February 16 at Dodge County High School in Eastman, GA.

Sumter County senior guard Brandon Pope looks to pass against Cook.
Photo by Coleman Price

The game started with a technical foul against the Panthers, but that did not deter them, as they quickly jumped out to a 14-2 lead and dominated their way to a 41-18 lead at halftime.

The SCHS domination continued in the second half and the Panthers were able to cruise to a 68-35 victory.

The Panthers, who are the #2 seed in the region, have already secured a berth in the GHSA Class AA State Tournament and will host their first round state tournament game at home, but first, they will take on #1 seeded Dodge County for the region championship tonight at 8:30 p.m.

 

