Aguirre earns hat trick, but Lady Panthers fall to Berrien Published 1:12 pm Saturday, February 18, 2023

From Staff Reports

NASHVILLE, GA – Sumter County junior forward Victoria Aguirre earned another hat trick (three goals) for the Lady Panthers, but SCHS struggled defensively, giving up eight goals in an 8-3 loss to Berrien on Friday, February 16.

The Lady Panthers (2-2, 0-2 Region 1-AA) will host Dodge County on Wednesday, February 22 at 5 p.m.