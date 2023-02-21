GSW Softball Team Sweeps the Grizzly Classic Published 12:15 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University softball team (GSW) came from behind to defeat the College of Coastal Georgia (CCG) 8-7 and then defeated the host team Georgia Gwinnett Grizzlies 9-5 to sweep the Grizzly Classic at Georgia Gwinnett College on Saturday, February 18.

In Game 1 against CCG, Zoe Willis hit a home run in the first inning, but the Hurricanes got into trouble in the inning, as they gave up five runs on three hits and committed an error.

However, the Hurricanes cut into the deficit, as Isabel Marcotte hit a two-run home run in the third inning.

GSW would score two runs in the top of the sixth inning, as Katelyn Wood hit a home run and Morgan Mullin would later execute a sacrifice bunt to score a run.

The Hurricanes tied the game in the seventh inning on a sacrifice bunt from Wood that scored a run and an RBI single from Isabel Marcotte.

The Hurricanes would eventually take the lead for good in the eighth inning when Lacey Rutledge hit an RBI single for the Hurricanes.

In Game 2 against GGC, the Hurricanes came from behind to defeat the Grizzlies 9-5.

In this contest, GSW fell behind in the first inning by giving up two runs, as starting pitcher Savana Bradford would not return for the rest of the game. However, Willis had a good game pitching in relief, as she went six innings with eight strikeouts.

GSW was trailing in this game until the fourth inning, when the Hurricanes scored eight runs and recorded eight hits that would eventually close out the game.

The Hurricanes (7-2) will come home for the first time this season and will take on the University of Montevallo (5-5) for the second time this season in a doubleheader on Tuesday, February 21, at the GSW Softball Field. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.