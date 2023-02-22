Lady Wildcats rout Glascock County in first round of state playoffs Published 4:20 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

From Staff Reports

GIBSON, GA – Led by the high scoring of Jesstynie Scott and Emma Walker, the Schley County Lady Wildcats basketball team (SCHS) engineered a decisive 67-37 road victory over Glascock County on Tuesday, February 21, in the first round of the GHSA Class A Division 2 State Tournament.

Scott led the Lady Wildcats in scoring with 26 points and Walker poured in 20. Payton Goodin chipped in 10 points and Daneria Thornton scored nine in the winning cause.

SCHS (19-6) will face Lake Oconee Academy in Greensboro, GA on Friday, February 24. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m.