GSW Softball Team sweeps Montevallo Published 7:39 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University softball team (GSW) extended its winning streak to eight games by sweeping Montevallo University 7-6 and 4-1 in a doubleheader at the GSW Softball Complex on Tuesday, February 21.

The sweep puts the Hurricanes at 9-2 on the season, with Peach Belt Conference play yet to begin.

In Game 1, Zoe Willis had a solid performance behind the plate for GSW. She went 3-for-3 with a home run and drove in six RBIS. Willis also had a good pitching performance in Game 1. She went 4.1 innings, allowing two runs and striking out four batters.

In Game 2, GSW trailed until the bottom of the third inning when Kimmy Singer jolted the offense with a single and a stolen base. Singer finished the game having gone 2 for 3 at the plate with a stolen base.

After two GSW walks, Katelyn Wood hit a grand-slam home run to put the Hurricanes out in front 4-1 and the score would not change for the rest of the game.

Savana Bradford pitched a complete game for GSW. She allowed only one run and struck out seven batters.

The Hurricanes will be in Columbus, GA this weekend, as they will compete in the NFCA Division II Leadoff Classic. Their first game is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 24, against the University of Charleston (W.V.).