Lady Hurricanes suffer one-point loss to Clayton State in home finale Published 6:49 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball (GSW) had its four game winning streak snapped with a 61-60 loss to Clayton State University in the Storm Dome Wednesday Night in the team’s last home game of the regular season.

The Lady Hurricanes had four players score double digits. Ava Jones had an all around great performance, as she scored 14 points on 45 percent shooting, grabbed five rebounds, added four steals and blocked three shots.

Jolicia Williams had a solid game as well, as she scored 14 points, grabbed four rebounds and added four steals.

Kayla Langley added 12 points and seven rebounds to the stat column and Destiny Garrett had 10 points and three rebounds.

GSW fell behind early and was down by as much as 16 points. However, they never gave up and nearly came from behind to defeat the Lady Lakers.

GSW falls to 21-5 on the season and suffers its fourth loss in the Peach Belt Conference (13-4). CSU wins the season series, but the Lady Hurricanes are still atop the PBC after Wednesday’s contests.

The Lady Hurricanes will finish the regular season on the road against Young Harris College on Saturday, February 25, at 1:30 p.m.