Raynor’s career night leads Hurricanes to victory over Clayton State Published 6:16 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s basketball team (GSW) ended its two-game losing streak with a 73-69 victory over Clayton State University (CSU) Wednesday night, February 22, at the Storm Dome.

GSW sophomore forward Reggie Raynor scored a career-high 24 points and recorded his second double-double of the season to lead the Hurricanes, as he added 10 rebounds and shot 68 percent from the field. Raynor was one of two Hurricanes to score in double figures. Jerroda Briscoe scored 11 points on 71 percent from the field and grabbed five boards.

The Hurricanes outrebounded CSU 40-27 and forced nine turnovers that led to 15 points off those turnovers.

GSW improves to 13-13 on the season and 6-11 in Peach Belt Conference play.

The Hurricanes will finish the regular season on the road, as they take on Young Harris College (19-8, 9-8) for the second half of their two-game season series. Young Harris won the last meeting 86-75 In the Storm Dome Tip off from Young Harris, GA is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 25.