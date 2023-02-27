SGTC Lady Jets clinch top spot in GCAA Tournament Published 2:38 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets closed out the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) 2022 – 2023 season with a perfect 15 – 0 record to clinch the top spot in the GCAA – NJCAA Region XVII end of the season tournament which begins Tuesday, February 28.

As the top ranked GCAA team, the Lady Jets drew a bye in the first round of the end of the season tournament and the right to host the semi-finals and finals on March 3 and 4 in the James S. Peters gymnasium on the Americus campus. East Georgia State College finished in second place and also drew a bye in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday night.

Georgia Highlands finished the season in third place with a 9 – 6 record. They will host the sixth ranked Andrew College (0 – 15) on Tuesday, February 28th at 5:30 p.m. at Georgia Highlands. Fourth ranked Albany Tech (7 – 8) will host fifth ranked Central Georgia Tech (3 – 12) at 6 p.m. in Albany that same night.

The winner of the Albany Tech – Central Georgia Tech game will face South Georgia Tech at 6 p.m. in the semi-finals on March 3. The winner of the Georgia Highlands – Andrew game will face East Georgia at 8 p.m., March 3rd in the James S. Peters following the SGTC match-up.

The winners of the semi-final rounds will play for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region XVII title at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 3 in Americus and the right to advance to the NJCAA Southeast District play-in game against the NJCAA District 10 winner. Currently Spartanburg Methodist is in first place. The winner of the district will travel to Georgia to face the Region 17 winner for the Southeast District Championship the following week.