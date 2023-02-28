GSW’s Savana Bradford named Peach Belt Conference Pitcher of the Week Published 3:38 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – GSW sophomore pitcher Savana Bradford went 3-0 in four appearances last week, pitching 22.2 innings with 10 hits, three runs and one walk allowed while striking out 33. For her accomplishments, she was named the Peach Belt Conference (PBC) Pitcher of the Week.

The sophomore righty from Colquitt, GA threw a five-inning no-hitter against Shaw at the NFCA Leadoff Classic, striking out 10 without allowing a walk. She allowed one run on six hits with a complete-game effort against Montevallo, striking out seven with no walks.

Bradford also went the distance against Gannon University, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out 13. For the week, she held batters to a .132 average and had a 0.95 ERA. Bradford is now second in the PBC in strikeouts, fourth in opponent batting average, tied for second in wins and 10th in ERA.

Bradford is 5-0 on the season with an era of 2.16 she has pitched 32.1 innings striking out 45 batters and leads the team in K/7 at 9.74 she has alos thrown a no-hitter this season.