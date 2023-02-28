Sumter County Girls’ Track and Field team finishes third at Brookstone Early Bird Meet Published 4:56 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

From Staff Reports

COLUMBUS – The Sumter County Girls’ Track and Field team (SCHS) finished in third place as a team at the Brookstone Early Bird Meet that was held on Saturday, February 25 at Brookstone High School in Columbus, GA.

Not only did the Lady Panthers finish in third place as a team, several members of the squad won their individual events. Eriel Aldridge won the Shot Put and Discus competitions. Aldridge made a distance throw of 32-0 to win the Shot Put competition and she made a distance throw of 94-6 to win the Discus event.

Zyria Battle won both the High Jump and Triple Jump events. Battle was able to clear four feet, eight inches to win the High Jump event and she jumped 30-3.5 to win the Triple Jump event.

The SCHS Girls’ 4×200 Relay Team won that event in a time of 1:58 and the Lady Panthers took third place in both the Girls’ 4×100 Meter Relay, the 4×400 Meter Relay and the 4×800 Meter Relay events.

In the Girls’ Long Jump event, Taylor Rush of SCHS finished as the event runner-up, as she jumped 15-5.5. Rush also finished in fifth place in the Girls 100 Meter Dash (13.89) and B’anca Polk finished in fifth place in the Girls 200 Meter Dash (29.61).

In the Girls 300 Meter Hurdles event, Jaiden Bridges of SCHS finished in third place in a time of 58.20.