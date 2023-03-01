Area Beat Report February 28, 2023
Published 12:48 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Brown, Jakyrah Nicole (In Jail), 21, Aggravated Assault/Simple Battery/Family Violence
- Jones, Willie Frank (In Jail), 54, Theft By Taking – Felony
- King, Jaylin Tyreese (In Jail), 24, Failure to Appear
- Mincer, Xavier Sean (In Jail), 22, Failure to Appear
- Mizell, Dakoda Neil (In Jail), 34, Registration License requirements/Removing or affixing license plate for purpose of concealing or misrepresenting/Hit and Run/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/DUI-Alcohol
- Reynolds, Khalil Hy’Keem (In Jail), 22, Aggravated Assault/Possession of Firearm or Knife during the commission of a felony
- Styck, Vance Channing (In Jail), 42, Theft By Taking
- Thomas, Isaiah Jeremiah (In Jail), 19, Battery – Family Violence/Disorderly Conduct – Family Violence/Criminal Trespass
- Williams, Marquis Savion (In Jail), 18, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/28
- 103 Fern St. at 1:31 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1637 Hwy 280 E. at 3 p.m., Mental Subject
- Sumter County Courthouse at 3:15 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 164 Smallpiece Rd. at 4:35 p.m., Information for officer
- 102 Foster St. Apt. A at 4:56 p.m., Theft
- 116 N. Bailey St. at 5:01 p.m., Civil Matter
- 1996 GA Hwy 30 at 3:06 a.m., Civil Disturbance
- 105 S. Village Dr. at 3:25 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 104 Country Club Dr. at 3:51 a.m., Accident Report
- 100 Hwy 19 at J&F Tank Line at 4:24 a.m., Alarm Activation
3/1
- District Line Rd. about GA Hwy 27 at 7:43 a.m., Citation for Speeding