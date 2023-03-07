Bradford earns two wins and GSW offense solid in sweep of Augusta Published 8:19 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University softball team (GSW) completed a three-game sweep against Augusta University (AU) Saturday afternoon at Lady Hurricanes Stadium. GSW defeated AU 7-1 on Friday, March 3, then won both games on Saturday by the scores of 7-4 and 5-4. The sweep puts the Lady Hurricanes’ overall record at 16-5 and they are undefeated in Peach Belt Conference play at 3-0.

In GSW’s 7-4 win over the Lady Jaguars in Game 2, Zoe Willis continued her strong season, as she went 2 for 4 at the plate with a home run and an RBI. Willis was one of two lady Hurricanes to record multiple hits. The other being Kimmy Singer, who also went 2-for-4 and added an RBI.

Ansley Duffey was responsible for four GSW runs, as she belted a grand slam home run in the third inning that gave the Lady Hurricanes the lead.

Savanna Bradford earned her sixth win of the season for GSW. In four innings of work, she allowed no earned runs and struck out four AU batters.

In Game 3 against the Lady Jaguars, GSW won a nail bitter, as the Lady Hurricanes defeated AU 5-4 Saturday afternoon.

Both teams got the scoring going early when AU scored two runs in the top of the second inning. GSW scored two runs of their own in the bottom of the inning when Isabel Marcotte hit a two-run home run to center field. Marcotte has hit a home run in three of her last four games.

GSW scored two more runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead, but AU answered back in the fourth inning by scoring two runs to tie the game at 4-4.

The game remained tied at 4-4 until the bottom of the sixth, when Natalia Herrera entered the game as a pinch hitter for the Lady Hurricanes. Herrera made the most of her opportunity, as she earned a clutch single for GSW with the bases loaded. Kimmy Singer then executed a sacrifice bunt to bring the runner home and GSW had a 5-4 lead going into the seventh inning.

Bradford was able to come through once again in the circle for GSW, as she closed out the game for the Lady Hurricanes and ensured their two-game sweep over the Lady Jaguars.

GSW will stay home to face off against Flagler College for a three-game weekend series. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.