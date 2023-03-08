Sumter County soccer teams earn mixed results against Cook Published 2:28 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

From Staff Reports

ADEL, GA – The Sumter County boys’ and girls’ soccer teams (SCHS) traveled down to Adel, GA on Tuesday, March 7, to take on the Cook Hornets and Lady Hornets (CHS) in their respective matches. While the Lady Panthers struggled in a 10-2 loss, the Panthers were able to pull out a 3-2 victory and snap a four-game losing streak.

In the girls’ match, the Lady Panthers were overwhelmed, as they could only field nine players, but Victoria Aguirre was able to bag to goals to keep SCHS from suffering a “clean sheet” (shutout).

In boys’ action, the Panthers came out on top 3-2. The Hornets scored late in the first half to take a 1-0 lead, but eight minutes into the second half, the Panthers got the equalizer when Creighton Myers scored off an assist from Evan Garcia. CHS responded with another goal and took a 2-1 lead, but once again, SCHS had an answer. With about 20 minutes to go in the match, Jorge Gonzalez took a shot just outside the 18-yard box that slipped past the CHS goalkeeper’s hands and into the net, tying the match at 2-2.

The run of play was back and forth over the next several minutes, but with less than five minutes to go in regulation, the Panthers got the winner they were fighting for when Luis Diaz took on the CHS keeper One v One and scored to give the Panthers the 3-2 victory.

The Lady Panthers are now 2-8 overall on the season and they are in last place in the Region 1-AA standings at 0-6. The Panthers are now 7-5 overall and 3-3 in the Region 1-AA standings. The top four teams in each region qualify for the GHSA Class AA state tournament and the Panthers are currently in third place at 3-3, two games behind Jeff Davis (5-1) and three games behind region leaders Fitzgerald (6-0).

Both the Panthers and Lady Panthers will be in action on Friday, March 10, when they travel down to Fitzgerald to take on the Purple Hurricanes in their respective matches. The Lady Panthers’ kickoff at 5 p.m., followed by the Panthers at 7 p.m.