Ninth Inning surge not enough for GSW against AUM Published 7:01 am Friday, March 10, 2023

From Staff Reports

MONTGOMERY, AL – The Georgia Southwestern State University baseball team (GSW) extended its losing streak to two games, as the Hurricanes were dealt a 10-9 defeat at the hands of Auburn-Montgomery University (AUM) on Tuesday night, March 7.

GSW jumped ahead 4-0 in the top of the fourth inning and looked like they had control of the game. However, the Hurricanes got into trouble on the mound when AUM tied the game in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The floodgates opened even more for AUM when they scored six runs in the seventh inning to put them ahead 10-4 going into the ninth.

The Hurricanes started to shrink the deficit on a Kalvin Alexander homer to start the inning. The Hurricanes were able to cut the lead to one run at one point, but it was too little, too late.

Jake Blindstrub had a solid game for the Hurricanes, as he collected two hits in his four at-bats and added two RBIs. Blindstrub was one of two GSW players to record multiple hits in addition to Reid Ragsdale, who went 2-for-4 scoring two runs.

Alexander was the only GSW batter to hit a home run and he finished the game 1-for-5 with two RBIs.

The Hurricanes had a rough night on the mound, as GSW pitching surrendered 10 earned runs and 12 hits. George Osborne III ended up suffering his first loss of the season.

GSW falls to 9-6 overall on the season and 6-3 in the Peach Belt Conference. Next up for GSW is a three-game road series with conference rival Young Harris College (14-6, 6-3) this weekend. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 10, at YHC’s Zell B. Miller Field in Young Harris, GA.