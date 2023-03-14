Sumter County Board of Education goes forward with increasing their pay Published 1:06 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Tracy K. Hall

The Sumter County Board of Education (BOE) voted to go forward with initiating the process of increasing their pay. Currently the BOE is paid $200 per month for their service. At the last voting meeting EJ Jackson suggested increasing their pay to $300 per meeting, including called meetings. With this formula there is no predetermined amount a representative will be paid, but as Rick Barnes pointed out, it would triple, possibly quadruple their pay. The item was voted on and passed prior to Barnes pointing out the vote is void because the item was not on the approved agenda. This month no numbers were discussed and it appears the process has been slowed down as the recommendation from Superintendent Walter Knighton was to initiate the process of going forward, not to vote on a dollar amount. Vincent Kearse made the motion to go forward, Abbis Bivins seconded the motion. Kearse, Jackson, Harris and Bivins voted in favor of going forward, Barnes and Sylvia Roland opposed the action and Carolyn Hamilton abstained.

In other action on finances, the BOE unanimously approved a $2000 recruitment and retention incentive for all of the employees. This will be paid in increments with the first $1000 being paid this school year, and the second being paid in the fall of next school year. A new hire will receive the $2000 in the fall of the next school year.

By way of academics, Knighton presented the pass/fail rate of Sumter County Schools for the first 4.5 weeks of the third nine weeks. In reading, 79% are passing, in English language arts, 78% are passing, in math 72% are passing, in science, 84% are passing and in social studies, 84% are passing. This report was late in being presented as the third nine weeks are now complete. The finished report will be coming out at the next board meeting.

After executive session, where the BOE heard two public comments, the personnel agenda was approved. This included: two retirements, one release from contract, six resignations, two terminations, one transfer, one new hire and two long-term subs. The 2023-2024 school level administrative recommendations were all approved.

The next meeting of the BOE will be held on 4.10.23 at 6pm at 100 Learning Lane. The regular meeting will be held on 4.13.23 at 7pm at 100 Learning Lane. This meeting can be watched on Facebook on the Sumter County Schools’ page.