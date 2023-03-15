Schley County Weightlifting Team earns third place in state Published 3:08 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

From Staff Reports

FRANKLIN, GA – The Schley County boys’ weightlifting team finished in third place in the state at the Division II-A GACA Weightlifting Championships held at Heard County High School in Franklin, GA this past Saturday, March 11.

Wyatt Halstead won the individual state championship in the 245-lb. and under weight class and Ethan Sellers placed third in the 180-lb. and under weight class.

The Wildcats claimed another individual state title when Matthew Nguyen won it in the 170-lb. and under weight class, while Matthew Pursell was the state runner up in the 140-lb. and under weight class.

Dru Grace also had a fine showing at the state championships, as he finished in fifth place in the 150-lb. and under weight class.