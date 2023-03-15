Schley County Weightlifting Team earns third place in state

Published 3:08 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

The Schley County boys’ weightlifting team poses for a team picture after finishing third in the state at the Division II-A GACA Weightlifting Championships. Left to Right: Ethan Sellers (third place in 180 and under weight class) Wyatt Halstead (State Champion 245 and under weight class) Dru Grace (fifth place in 150 and under weight class) Matthew Nguyen (State Champion in 170-lb. and under weight class) Matthew Pursell (State Runner Up in 140-lb. and under weight class) Submitted Photo

From Staff Reports

 

FRANKLIN, GA – The Schley County boys’ weightlifting team finished in third place in the state at the Division II-A GACA Weightlifting Championships held at Heard County High School in Franklin, GA this past Saturday, March 11.

Wyatt Halstead won the individual state championship in the 245-lb. and under weight class and Ethan Sellers placed third in the 180-lb. and under weight class.

The Wildcats claimed another individual state title when Matthew Nguyen won it in the 170-lb. and under weight class, while Matthew Pursell was the state runner up in the 140-lb. and under weight class.

Dru Grace also had a fine showing at the state championships, as he finished in fifth place in the 150-lb. and under weight class.

 

